Retiring Craig city clerk Kathy Larson reflects on long career

CRAIG — After 31 years of service to the city of Craig, City Clerk Kathy Larson will soon retire from public service to spend more time with her family and her garden.

Born in Denver, Larson moved to Craig about 40 years ago. She was a banker for about 15 years before going to work for the city in the building department. Eventually, she became a deputy clerk and, finally, city clerk.

“I was able to learn a lot about how the city works while working here,” Larson said, “and basically learn how local government works, too.”

Through the course of three decades with the city, Larson said one of the most relevant developments she has seen is in how technology has been integrated with the running of a government. She recalled the city once had a large mainframe computer, which took up a lot of space and was used primarily for word processing.

“Technology was a big change,” Larson said. “I was able to adapt to that change. … I took some classes to learn how to use this new technology.”

But the thing she said she values most following her long career is the relationships she has made while working for the city. Larson estimates she has helped some 700 people get their careers started with the city., and many of those people still work for the city today, she said.

Now that she is entering retirement, she said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and working on her garden.

Liz White, Larson’s successor, was appointed recently by the Craig City Council and described Larson as a loyal and dedicated employee, adding she learned much from Larson.

“Her years of knowledge and wisdom will be greatly missed,” White said. “I am honored to be appointed as city clerk, and I will do my best to serve council, staff and the citizens of Craig.”