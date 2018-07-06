Retirements will see changes at two Craig businesses

With the building at 552 Breeze St. under contract, Betty Barnes has decided to retire and close Loyd's Dry Cleaners in Craig.

Barnes has stopped taking clothes to clean but will remain open until the end of the month for pickups. She is also planning a sale the week of July 16. Lydia Johnston will continue to do sewing from her home.

Her contact details will be available at the store. Barnes said that she has enjoyed serving her customers for 14 years, but "it's time to retire."

Another business owner deciding to retire is Dr. Neal Fenton.

A longtime Craig dentist, Fenton has sold his practice to Dr. Jason Shockley. Fenton is planning to assist during the transition that will give him and his wife Coleen more time to spend with their family.

"This has been a difficult decision as I have truly enjoyed my relationships with my patients and staff and have had endless satisfaction and joy from caring for you and your families over the years," Fenton stated in a letter sent to his patients.

Craig Fire/Rescue to hold business mixer



The Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors is holding a business after-hours mixer hosted by Craig Association of Realtors in conjunction with Craig Fire/Rescue, an event that will also promote wildfire prevention.

Door prizes include smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers, and attendees can meet firefighters and tour the fire station.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12

Where: 419 Yampa Ave.



For more information: RSVP at 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com

Economic forum coming to Craig July 11



Economic Development Council of Colorado invites Craig residents to learn about the attributes of and challenges faced by communities across the state, as well as how to work together for economic improvement during a July 11 meeting. Topics include infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency and emerging industries and trends

Cost: $35 EDCC members, $55 non-members



When: 3 to 8 p.m., July 11



Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

For more information: 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org

2018 community grant applications due July 13



The annual community grant cycle for Yampa Valley Community Foundation is open from May 21 to July 13.

New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff prior to grant application submission.

Grant applications are due July 13. Organizations are notified of awards in late September.

For more information, visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant/ or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Yampa Valley Electric Association changes business office hours



Yampa Valley Electric Association has changed its hours of operation.

"To better serve its members, beginning on June 4, Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the current business hours which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m," stated a news release from the co-operative. "The days of operation will continue to be Monday-Friday, excluding specific holidays."



The decision to modify the office hours was based on factors that included:

• Better alignment with the needs of the members, whose heaviest call periods and in-person visits are between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with members often waiting outside before the doors open.

• Improving alignment of department work schedules, which allows for better collaboration, producing improved service to members.



The current process for before or after-hours communications remains the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours a day, seven days a week for power outages or other emergency issues. Simply call 970-879-1160 or toll-free 888-873-9832.



Likewise, YVEA's current bill payment options remain the same:

• 24-hour secure pay-by-phone – 970-871-2260

• SmartHub – download the device on your mobile device or click on the SmartHub icon at yvea.com

• Dropbox locations: City Market in Craig and Steamboat Springs; Hayden Mercantile

• Payments sent via U.S. Mail: 2211 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487



For information about YVEA, visit YVEA.com or call 970-879-1160.

Freedom Hooves seeks riders, volunteers



Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado is looking for riders and volunteers for its program, which connects the healing power of the horse with the needs of the community.

Therapeutic riding is offered to riders with cognitive, developmental, emotional, physical and sensory needs. The organization uses "ranch hands," at-risk youth ages 12 to 18 as part of the program. Ranch hands learn job skills along with horsemanship.

The organization also provides riding for Horizons Specialized Services to expand opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The family services program supports healing processes begun in traditional counseling. The veterans program has therapists coming alongside veterans through horsemanship activities.



Participant openings are limited and are filling up fast. Volunteers are also being sought with no experience needed for some opportunities. The community is invited to help train therapy horses on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m.



Applications are available at freedomhooves.org.

Free home energy assessments available



Late spring and early summer are still good times to sign up for a free home energy assessment through nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. New funding currently is available for 15 free residential energy reviews for homes that do not have Atmos Energy natural gas service in Routt and Moffat counties on a first-come, first-served basis.

This safety and energy efficiency assessment also is a great opportunity before starting home remodeling or repair projects in order to locate air and energy leaks and other potential energy saving opportunities. Homeowners and renters with high utility bills, drafty homes, pipes that freeze or cold areas in their homes are encouraged to sign up at http://www.EnergySmartColorado.com and then click on the "For Your Home" button.



Customers with both YVEA and primary home heating by Atmos Energy also are eligible for free assessments.

For more information, contact Suzie@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299 ext. 104.

Applications available for event funding through MCTA, LMD



Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute these funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties.

Contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.