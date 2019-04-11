Resurfacing of U.S. Highway 40 near Moffat County’s Elk Springs starts Monday

Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Elam Construction are starting a resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 40 west of Craig, from milepost 31 to milepost 37 near Bear Valley Road, Elk Springs.

Operations begin on Monday, April 15, and will consist of a 1.5-inch overlay surface treatment, guardrail replacement, and pavement marking.

Once completed, the project costing more than $2.34 million is expected to improve the safety and quality of the highway by resurfacing the roadway and updating the existing guardrail.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday until late July. During operations, motorists should expect:

Traffic placed in a single-lane configuration, with traffic stops in both directions

Flaggers on site

Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour on the work zone

CDOT rest area at milepost 37 will be closed during construction.

To be added to the CDOT public outreach contact list and receive project updates, or to ask questions or comment, please contact project managers at 970-329-2005 or us40elkspringsproject@gmail.com.

For more information, visit codot.gov/projects/us-40-elk-springs-resurfacing.