Restaurant Roundup: Local eateries adopt new hours

• Bear Coal Soda open for summer

The soda fountain inside The Laundry is back open for the summer. The business serves ice cream, shakes, sundaes, banana splits, paninis and more from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Beginning July 1, hours will be extended until 7 p.m. each evening. Use the drive-through, or park and eat at 555 Ledford St. For more information, call 970-824-9274.

• Bar for the Course still open for business

Contrary to rumors, the restaurant at the Moffat County Golf Course is not closing. It has made changes based on demand and is now open generally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the same hours of the pro shop, Wednesday through Sunday. It is also open Mondays and Tuesdays, with hours depending on demand. In addition, the new menu is limited.

"We've cut out dinner until there is a demand for it," said owner Jennifer Koepfer. "A shortened menu is available all day. If we get enough support, we will increase service. We are thinking about holding some special events. I'm here; I'm cooking; we're open."

Call ahead, on or off the course, at 970-824-0277.

• Seasoned Brisket now serving dinner

Dinner is now being served Thursdays and Fridays at the Seasoned Brisket. The family owned and operated restaurant serves barbecue, gourmet salads, malts and shakes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The restaurant is closed Saturdays. Find the Seasoned Brisket at 1740 East U.S. Highway 40, and contact the business at 970-824-0322.

Recommended Stories For You

• Cassidy's Bar and Restaurant has new hours, new entrance

Cassidy's bar and restaurant, located in the Clarion Inn & Suites, is no longer serving lunch. Breakfast is served in the morning for hotel guests. Dinner is being served in the bar from 4 to 10 p.m. daily, and the bar is open until midnight or later on weekends. A new entrance, to the west of the main doors, now allows customers to go directly into the bar and restaurant, bypassing the hotel lobby. The hotel, bar, and restaurant are located at 300 South Colorado Highway 13 and can be reached at 970-824-4000. Dial Ext 405 for the bar and restaurant.

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794, news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.