Residents step up, keep community clean through #trashtag challenge

One day before the start of Tourism Week in Craig and Moffat County, residents came out in large numbers Saturday on the final day of Country Living Realty LLC’s #trashtag challenge.

Andrea Camp (left) and Dorina Frederickson (right) of Country Living Realty, LLC. helped organize the #trashtag challenge, cleaning up at Breeze Park Saturday.



The challenged kicked off April 15, April 15, encouraging community members, groups, and organizations to accept the #trashtag challenge, aimed at cleaning up the community as the weather warmed up.

Following the two-week challenge, residents came together Saturday at Woodbury Park for one final push, cleaning up at Woodbury Park, Breeze Park, City Park, the Sandrocks trail, and along various country roads and city streets ahead of the start of Tourism Week.

Residents chip in to clean up the trail above the Sandrocks Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)



Residents celebrated a hard day's work following Saturday's #trashtag event. (Courtesy Photo)



