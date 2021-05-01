Residents step up, keep community clean through #trashtag challenge
Ahead of the start of Tourism Week, residents stepped up around Moffat County to clean up the community
One day before the start of Tourism Week in Craig and Moffat County, residents came out in large numbers Saturday on the final day of Country Living Realty LLC’s #trashtag challenge.
The challenged kicked off April 15, April 15, encouraging community members, groups, and organizations to accept the #trashtag challenge, aimed at cleaning up the community as the weather warmed up.
Following the two-week challenge, residents came together Saturday at Woodbury Park for one final push, cleaning up at Woodbury Park, Breeze Park, City Park, the Sandrocks trail, and along various country roads and city streets ahead of the start of Tourism Week.
