Residents of local mobile home parks to receive home repairs

The owner of two local mobile home parks are organizing repair projects for residents who are in need of upgrades to their homes.

Impact is the owner and operator for Cedar Mountain Village located on W. First St., and Lamplighter Estates located on W. Third St. in Craig.

In August, Impact Care, a division of the company, will be spending six weeks in Craig meeting with residents and doing community building.

The project team will also do repairs on residents’ homes who are in need. According to Impact Community Manager Valerie Moralez, the residents whose homes will be receiving repairs are primarily single parents, veterans and elderly residents.

Impact Care Project Manager Tory Wilson said the project needs are all identified within the neighborhood. Wilson said that asking residents to nominate projects for their neighbors, gives the community the feel that everyone is looking out for each other.

Repairs will consist of mobile home skirting, deck repairs, replacing siding, and yard work. There is no cost to the residents for the upgrades, the work is all done free of charge.

There will be project days at Cedar Mountain Village on Saturday, Aug. 13, and at Lamplighter Estates on Saturday, Aug. 27. Impact Cares will purchase all of the supplies and will get local volunteers to help with these projects.

There are already several organizations in the community that have stepped forward to volunteer for this event including, High Velocity Cheer, YoungLife, the Journey Church, and some individuals in the community who are just wanting to come out and lend a hand.

A project organizer from Impact Cares said they can always use more volunteers. Anyone who wants to pitch in can sign up at http://www.impactmhcares.com or call 970-363-2273.

In addition to the repairs, Impact Cares will host community events on the project days that will include lunch, drinks, and bouncy houses for kids. The company will also be presenting Craig Police Department with a plaque in appreciation of their work in the community.