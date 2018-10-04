Residents invited to learn about transportation funding

Join transportation commissioners and representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation to ask questions and learn more about funding challenges and transportation projects that could improve mobility and safety on the Western Slope and in the Central Mountain areas.

In-person meetings, as well as a telephone town hall will be held at the following locations and times.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8 — Let's Talk Transportation Town Hall at Steamboat Springs City Hall, 124 10th St., Steamboat Springs.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 — Telephone Town Hall. Residents in Northwest Colorado will be called at random beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those who do not receive a call but want to participate are invited to call 877-229-8493, toll-free, and use PIN 112034.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 — Let's Talk Transportation Town Hall at Grand

Junction City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St., Grand Junction.

For more information about transportation, the town meetings, or the telephone town hall, visit codot.gov/programs/colorado-transportation-matters/together-we-go.