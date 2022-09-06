Residents invited to join conversation with Rep. Lauren Boebert on Thursday
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is set to host a Conversation with your Congresswoman at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
According to a news release from the congresswoman’s office, Boebert looks forward to providing an update on the legislative work she is doing for Colorado’s Third District, including legislative victories she has helped secure, during the event.
Also, the conversation is being set up so there will be time for Boebert to answer questions. People may listen in online by going to Boebert.House.Gov/Live.
According to the release, anyone who’s interested in participating must sign up at least one hour before the event’s start time to be included.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.