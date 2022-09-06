Residents invited to join conversation with Rep. Lauren Boebert on Thursday

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

Courtesy photo

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is set to host a Conversation with your Congresswoman at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to a news release from the congresswoman’s office, Boebert looks forward to providing an update on the legislative work she is doing for Colorado’s Third District, including legislative victories she has helped secure, during the event.

Also, the conversation is being set up so there will be time for Boebert to answer questions. People may listen in online by going to Boebert.House.Gov/Live .

According to the release, anyone who’s interested in participating must sign up at least one hour before the event’s start time to be included.