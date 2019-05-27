Residents honor the fallen at Craig Cemetery Memorial Day service

Members of Craig's VFW and American Legion honor guard wait for their 21-gun salute Memorial Day, May 27.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

As the flag was raised to half mast Monday, an armed honor guard made up of Craig’s American Legion Post 62 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 saluted to honor this country’s soldiers killed in battle.

At least 100 residents gathered at the Craig Cemetery to pay their respects for Memorial Day May 27 wherein hundreds of veterans who called Moffat County home were named.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Michael Lausin reads aloud the names of more than 800 veterans who called Moffat County home.

“We will be naming the names of more than 840 veterans who are laid to rest somewhere here in Moffat County, so please get comfortable,” said veteran Michael Lausin.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Ken “Howdy” Davis of Craig’s Memorial Day honor guard waits for his part in a 21-gun salute to honor veterans May 27.

For the next hour or so, Lausin and others named those veterans who’ve called Moffat County home. Many were familiar — Ranney, Craig, Mathers — but the names of hundreds more filled the air as several residents took turns reading them aloud, striking a small bell before beginning to read.

Newly elected city councilman Steven Mazzuca donned a freshly pressed white uniform as part of the ceremony’s honor guard. Mazzuca said he was honored to participate in Monday’s ceremony.

“It’s always an honor to perform this service with my fellow veterans, for our departed veterans in Moffat County,” Mazzuca said. “It always means so much more, when the family members and the public are there to remember them, along with us.”

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute by the American Legion and VFW honor guard.

Mazzuca encouraged other veterans who call Moffat County home to get involved with the VFW or American Legion.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Members of Craig’s American Legion and VFW honor guard give a 21-gun salute to honor Memorial Day, May 27.





“I’m honored to have served my country, and that it has forwarded me the opportunity to stand with my fellow veterans and remember those brothers and sisters that are not with us today,” Mazzuca said. “Unfortunately, the list of names we read each year keeps getting longer, and our numbers in the VFW and American Legion keep getting smaller. I highly encourage all Veterans in Moffat County to please join one of these organizations. These organizations are vital to helping each other and to support fellow veterans. It’s important that these traditions and services, that we do on Memorial Day, as well as the funeral details for veterans, and scholarships for high school students, stay alive and keep going for generations to come.”