Rescuers recover body of minor after boat capsizes in the Upper Colorado River between Burns and McCoy
A minor who was wearing a personal flotation device died Saturday on the Colorado River between Burns and McCoy after a boat capsized.
An emergency call came in around 11 a.m. that a boat had capsized and that a minor had been separated from a family member. First responders from multiple agencies were immediately deployed and were able to recover the minor from the river, who was not responsive to CPR efforts.
The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.
Agencies involved in locating and retrieval of the minor included the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Coroner’s Office, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.
