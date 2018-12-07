Reports of petty crimes occupy officers: On the Record — Dec. 5 and 6

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 5

7:42 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department received a Safe2Tell report. Two more such reports were received Wednesday, and all are being investigated.

8:25 a.m. Near Big O Tires, officers were asked to respond to a possible hit-and-run crash.

9:27 a.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a possible weapons violation.

2:28 p.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a fraud report.

Recommended Stories For You

4:40 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a theft report.

5:04 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

5:45 p.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a theft report.

6:09 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a theft report.

6:31 p.m. On the 700 block of Ranney Street, officers received a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

Thursday, Dec. 6

12:18 a.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth and Rose streets, officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:05 a.m. On the 1100 block of Legion Street, officers received a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

3:48 a.m. One the 300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a reported assault.

7:50 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. Two more such reports were received Thursday, and all are being investigated.

7:57 a.m. On the 800 block of West Seventh Street, officers responded to a possible liquor violation.

12:30 p.m. At Alpine Apartments, officers received a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

1:09 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a reported threat.

3:15 p.m. On the 300 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.

6:18 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers received a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

Officers were unavailable on Thursday and Friday to provide additional information about these incidents.