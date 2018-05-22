Reported fraudster switches price tags: On the Record May 21

Craig Police Department

Monday, May 21

8:17 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of child abuse. A caller reported hearing screeching. Officers were unable to locate anyone at the reported scene.

10:14 a.m. At the Community Budget Center, officers responded to a report of fraud. A person reportedly switched the price tags on two bicycles.

11:05 a.m. At the Craig KOA, two artworks were reported missing. The full-size copper sculptures depict a Native American man and woman. Officers are investigating to determine if a crime occurred. For more details, read the Craig Press story about the incident.

11:18 a.m. On the 200 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller said his wife was causing a scene. He believed a woman might've vandalized his vehicle. The pair were separated. As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old woman from Billings, Montana, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:01 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of trespass. A woman who was previously trespassed from the property was reportedly on the property. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

7:25 p.m. At the East Kum & Go, a caller reported a suspicious person. Reportedly, a woman with children was digging through her car in the parking lot for about two hours. The caller said she appeared to be intoxicated. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman had left.

7:38 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, offices responded to a reported disturbance. A caller said a son was in an altercation with his mother and yelling expletives at her. Officers mediated the incident.