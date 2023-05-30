Rep. Lukens named Mental Health Legislator of the Year

State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been named the Mental Health Legislator of the Year by Mental Health Colorado in recognition of her contributions to mental health advocacy and legislation.

Mental Health Colorado selected Lukens for the award citing the lawmaker’s unwavering commitment to improving mental health services, promoting awareness and supporting individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

Mental Health Colorado is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness and advocating for improved mental health policies. The group said Lukens consistently championed mental health issues in Colorado in the legislative arena, and her efforts have yielded a number of policies and initiatives that aim to address the critical gaps in mental health care, reduce stigma and foster a culture of compassion and support.

Mental Health Colorado commended Rep. Lukens for her compassionate leadership and ability to drive positive change. Throughout the 2023 legislative session, she sponsored and supported bills focused on mental health, including initiatives to expand mental health education in schools, increase funding for community mental health centers and improve access to mental health services for underserved populations.

For example, Lukens sponsored bills such as SB23-174 , which provides access to certain behavioral health services, and HB23-1268 , which provides treatment for out-of-state criminal defendants to address the mental health crisis in Colorado.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Mental Health Legislator of the Year award from Mental Health Colorado,” Lukens said in a statement. “Mental health is an issue that affects individuals, families and communities across our state, and it is crucial that we prioritize it on both the legislative and societal fronts. This recognition further fuels my dedication to advancing mental health initiatives and ensuring accessible, quality care for House District 26 and all Coloradans.”