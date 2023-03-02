Rep. Lauren Boebert’s amendment passes in House

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

Courtesy Photo

An amendment proposed by Rep. Lauren Boebert to require the Office of Management and Budget to post on its website the Inflation Impact Assessments of executive orders and federal regulations passed in the U.S. House by a vote of 386 to 31.

According to Rep. Boebert’s office, the bill passed the House with wide-ranging bipartisan support, including Democratic leadership and every Colorado Democrat.

“My commonsense amendment ensures that the American people, who bear the brunt of inflation’s impacts, will be better informed of the president’s inflation-inducing actions,” Boebert said in a statement. “Instead of just reporting inflation information to Congress, my amendment will require the White House to report inflation information to the American people by publishing it on OMB’s public website. More transparency leads to better policies, and I am excited for the American people to have access to the actual cost estimates for our economy associated with new federal regulations are creating massive inflation.”