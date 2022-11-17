Rep. Lauren Boebert: Conservatives are ready to govern

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

We’ve had two years of one-party rule as Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results are not good.

Historically high inflation, an invasion along our southern border, skyrocketing gas prices, and a massive crime wave are just some of the crises that have plagued the American people over the last two years.

When the left is confronted with the issues facing everyday Americans, their response is a childish blame game where Democrats accuse Republicans of not having a solution to the crises Democrats created.

Joe Biden, during a rare question and answer session in January, said “What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing.”

Well, sir, I’ll give you four.

First, conservatives support policies that grow the economy, not inflation. That means cutting federal spending and government waste. Under Democrat control, we’ve spent an unsustainable $4.1 trillion in the last two years as our national debt has climbed above $31 trillion dollars.

For everyday American families, Biden and Pelosi’s spending spree has led to an $8,581 inflation tax while at the same time losing $2.1 trillion in retirement savings. Gas and grocery prices have skyrocketed, and Americans are paying more for everyday necessities. Conservatives support reining in wasteful federal spending through a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, such as my bill, H.J.Res. 78 or Representative Chabot’s bill, H.J.Res. 3.

Second, conservatives are for a secure southern border. On Biden’s watch, over 3.8 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border. Rep. Clay Higgins’ H.R. 2729 would use existing federal funds to finish building the wall and would ensure that our law enforcement agencies have increased border surveillance capabilities and detection technology.

That’s a no brainer.

In the event smugglers sneak past this additional security, Congressman Andy Biggs’s H.R. 9174, the State Immigration Enforcement Act, would allow states to provide support in executing existing federal immigration laws.

These are real solutions to the border crisis.

Third, conservatives want to lower gas prices and energy costs. Actually, Americans left, right and center want this, and the conservative solution is simple: Responsibly increase domestic energy production. My friend, Rep. Matt Rosendale has a great piece of legislation, H.R. 7304, the Restore Onshore Energy Production Act. This simple and effective bill requires quarterly oil and gas lease sales in multiple states.

Biden has leased less acreage for oil and gas development than any other president in recent history, and Americans are paying the price — literally.

Fourth, and perhaps most importantly, we conservatives support safe communities. Sadly, this has somehow become a partisan issue as Democrats work to defund the police and put criminals back on the streets by ending cash bail. Conservatives in Congress will work to secure our communities through legislation like Rep. Tom Tiffany’s H.R. 8870, the Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act. This legislation would provide greater protections for police officers and would increase protections for our children from dangerous criminals and drugs.

Conservatives have a plan. From curbing inflation to securing the southern border, from reducing the price of gas to providing safe communities, conservatives are prepared to govern on day one. We’ve had two years of one-party rule and look where it’s gotten us. We don’t just need more conservatives in Congress, we need conservative solutions passed into law. After the American people fire Nancy Pelosi, my colleagues and I stand ready with legislation that will solve the biggest issues facing everyday Americans.

Rep. Lauren Boebert represents Colorado's third congressional district including Moffat County. The congresswoman's op-ed was originally published in Townhall.