Rep. Lauren Boebert appointed to U.S. House Natural Resources, Budget committees

Lauren Boebert, of Rifle, who unseated U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, in Coloradoâs 3rd Congressional District.

Colorado’s Third District Congresswoman Lauren Boebert announced her U.S. House committee assignments for the 117th session of Congress on Tuesday.

The freshman Republican representative from Rifle will sit on the Natural Resources and Budget committees, according to a news release from her congressional office.

Boebert’s Natural Resources appointment follows suit from her predecessor, Republican Rep. Scott Tipton, who spent most of his five terms on that committee.

“With over half of Colorado’s Third Congressional District containing federal land, I’ll have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for my constituents on important issues impacting their livelihoods,“ Boebert said in the release. ”I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts, allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earths and critical minerals from China, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies, and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.“

The Budget Committee assignment signals a new voice for Colorado’s Western Slope on federal fiscal matters. Boebert was critical of federal spending priorities and the growing national debt while on the campaign trail last year.

“America is nearly $28 trillion in debt,” she said in the Tuesday release. “It is far past time that Congress gets its fiscal house in order, prioritize the values of the American people, and put an end to Washington’s wasteful federal spending.

“As a mother of four and a small business owner, I know it takes discipline and tough choices to balance a budget,” said the Rifle restaurant owner-turned-congresswoman. “We can no longer afford to spend and borrow away our children’s future.”

Boebert noted among her credentials for serving on the Natural Resources Committee that she has held three different jobs in western Colorado’s oil and gas industry, and that both fossil fuels and renewable energy are major employers in Colorado.

On the budget front, she described herself as a “fiscal hawk” who will “fight for budget priorities that reflect the values of the Third Congressional District and hard-working American families.”