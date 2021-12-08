Rep. Dylan Roberts enters race for Senate District 8 seat

Rep. Dylan Roberts has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the newly drawn Senate District 8, which covers Moffat County and other northwestern Colorado counties. The representative announced on Thursday that he has filed paperwork for the 2022 race.

After redistricting meetings earlier this year, the redistricting committee created a new district that covers the entire northwest corner of the state. District 8 includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Summit and the northern half of Garfield. Currently, Roberts is serving the 26th District in the House of Representatives, which covers Routt and Eagle Counties.

“There is more work to do,” Roberts said in a press release. “Our region needs a strong, effective, and bipartisan voice at the Capitol and I will be that voice — someone who focuses on our district’s needs and puts results over partisan politics. I am running for the state senate to ensure our mountain and rural communities remain a place where people can live, work, and raise their families.”

Craig and Moffat County are currently being represented by Sen. Bob Rankin, who was elected by a Republican vacancy committee to replace state Sen. Randy Baumgardner in 2020. Rankin, who lives in Carbondale, now lives within the new Senate District 5 and will not be up for reelection until 2024.

Roberts has already garnered endorsements from leaders across the northwest, including Moffat County School District president Jo Ann Baxter.