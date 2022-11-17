Rep. Boebert holds lead in race for U.S. House

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch face off in a debate in Grand Junction earlier this year.

Courtesy of Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, Rep. Lauren Boebert is leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch in the third congressional district race for the U.S. House.

Based on the latest unofficial count with more votes coming in Thursday, Nov. 17, the incumbent Republican leads Frisch 163,702 to 163,145. That puts Boebert with 50.09% of the vote, while Frisch has received 49.91%.

Any election result within a 0.5-point margin would trigger an automatic recount.

With the race so tight, it appears to be headed for a recount. Additionally, the House will look different when the next Congress comes into session, as Republicans solidified winning the 218 seats they needed to control the U.S. House.

According to the Associated Press, county elections boards in Colorado have until Nov. 30 to certify their election results and submit those to the secretary of state’s office, which has a Dec. 5 deadline to issue its own certification or order mandatory recounts.

Any recounts requested by a candidate, or other parties, must be paid for by that candidate or other party and must be completed by Dec. 15. Elections have officials urged the public to be patient, saying vote-counting is proceeding according to established procedure with no reported irregularities.