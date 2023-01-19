Rep. Boebert appointed to House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

With the House under Republican control, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, has been named to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

“I am excited to get to work defending the individual liberties of the people of Colorado’s Third District by holding the Biden administration accountable,” Boebert said in a statement. “As an advocate for transparency and reform, I will pursue the truth, conduct effective oversight and fight to root out waste, fraud and abuse throughout the federal government.”

The committee will be chaired by Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and another outspoken critic of President Joe Biden.

According Boebert, under Republican leadership, top priorities for the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will include investigating the border and fentanyl crises, COVID-19 relief fraud, government collusion with big tech to censor Americans, the withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan, the energy crisis, the origins of COVID-19 and the Biden family’s business dealings.