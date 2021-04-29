Renowned wild horse trainer leads Meeker Mustang Makeover clinic

Steamboat native Cosette McLaughlin hands off wild mustang Finnegan to its new owner Madison Ostrowski during the auction for the Meeker Mustang Makeover. (File Photo)



One of the best mustang and wild horse trainers in the region, Steve Mantle of Mantle Ranch in Wheatland, Wyoming, will hold two clinics for the Meeker Mustang Makeover trainers on May 1 at the Rio Blanco Fairgrounds in Meeker, and the public is invited to attend.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Mantle will hold his “Starting a Yearling” clinic, which is a two-hour clinic using a yearling mustang. The clinic will include watching Mantle gain the mustang’s trust and taking it through its first steps for the 10 trainers who will be picking up their yearling mustangs. Then starting at 1:30 p.m., Mantle will hold his “Starting a Three Year Old” Clinic, where he will start a 3-year-old mustang and work through the early first steps to get the horse ready for saddle breaking.

Mantle has contracted with the Bureau of Land Management for the past 20 years and has started a lot of mustangs in that time frame with his sons at their ranch in Wyoming.

The public is invited to audit the clinic for $10, and kids 12 and younger are free. Refreshments and snacks will be available for sale.

This year, the Meeker Mustang Makeover has expanded to 20 trainers from across Colorado and Wyoming who will pick up their randomly selected, never-before-touched wild horses on the day of the clinics and start their 120-day journey until the final culmination at the competitive event and auction and adoption Aug. 28.

Visit MeekerMustangMakeover.org for more information.