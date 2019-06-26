Renata Beason in national spotlight with quilting display of Moffat County history

Renata Beason, left, was recently announced as a contestant for American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in August in Grand Rapids, Michigan with her quilt, 100 Years of Moffat County Happy Trails, right. Beason made the piece as part of the centennial for Moffat County Fair.

Courtesy Photos

A Craig woman is bringing a celebration of Northwest Colorado history to national attention.

Renata Beason was recently announced as a contestant for American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in August in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Renata Beason’s Best of Show quilt honors the centennial of the Moffat County Fair.

Andy Bockelman/staff

Beason’s quilt, 100 Years of Moffat County Happy Trails, the piece as part of the centennial for Moffat County Fair, which won Best of Show in 2018.

According to a news release from AQS, the event features more than 450 quilts from around the world.

Additional QuiltWeek happenings will be happening later in the year in Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania.

“The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards,” the release said. “Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 14 countries.”

For more information about American Quilter’s Society, visit americanquilter.com or call 270-898-7903.