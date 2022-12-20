Reminder for Craig residents to protect homes against subzero temperatures

WIth subzero temperatures in the forecast this week, the Craig Water Department sent out a reminder to residents to take the following precautions to protect homes against freezing water pipes.

Let indoor faucets drip

Open cabinet doors below sinks

Keep heat at 65 degrees or higher

Cover vents around home’s foundation

Remove and hoses from outside faucets

The National Weather Service forecasts the low overnight temperature on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22, to be minus 19 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 30 on Wednesday. The northwest wind could be 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. But wind speeds could get as high as 50 mph.

One to two inches of snow is predicted Wednesday night, and Thursday is predicted to be sunny and cold with a high temperature near minus 3. Friday may bring snow and temperatures should rise back into the teens and 20s.