Remember to set those clocks ahead Sunday for Daylight Savings Time

With a huge winter storm expected to hit Colorado this weekend, it lands on the same weekend as Daylight Savings Time, which begins Sunday, March 14.

The expressions “spring ahead” is used to describe the action of setting clocks one hour ahead for the start of Daylight Savings Time in the spring.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., turn your clocks ahead one hour. Of course, no daylight is actually being saved in Daylight Savings Time. It’s just moving an hour of daylight to later in the day — so, for example, on March 14 when the clock reads 6 p.m., it will look pretty much as bright as it was at 5 p.m. the day before.

By the time June is here, you’ll be able to enjoy the twilight well into the evening.

Sunday’s Daylight Savings Time also marks six days to the first official day of spring On Saturday, March 20.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com