ReMax changes hands as Janalee Adams takes over for Pam Horn

Janalee Adams never really planned on operating her own real estate office, but when the opportunity presented itself late in 2020, the real estate agent jumped at the opportunity.

Fortunately for Adams, who takes over as the new owner of ReMax About You following the retirement of Pamela Horn, she gets to stay in a familiar office with the same clients and fellow real estate agents at ReMax, where she’s worked as a realtor for the last three years.

“I’ve known Pam forever; she was a really good mentor and a friend,“ Adams said.

Adams stated that she had been in talks with Horn to purchase ReMax down the road, but due to some unexpected changes in Horn’s life, the two friends decided to speed up the selling process, leading to Adams finalizing the purchase of ReMax in early January.

“When she was talking about retiring and doing some different things, I decided it was time for change for me too,” Adams said. “I just decided to go ahead and do it, honestly.”

Adams says that most things will stay the same within the office, located at 563 Pershing St.

Brette Westberg – a fellow ReMax agent – will stay on and work under Adams, allowing the pair to lead Craig’s ReMax forward through their own visions and ideas.

“It will just be the two of us,” Adams said. “We have some different ideas, maybe just to spark a little interest from the community. Really, this past year in real estate has been crazy busy, so we’re expecting that again this spring and summer.”

Knowing that the real estate market is booming in Northwest Colorado as people in the city look to get out, Adams says that played a factor in jumping at the opportunity to become the owner of ReMax.

“The craziness [of the market], it did factor in, honestly,” Adams said. “I was thinking of the stability part of it going into the new year. This whole COVID thing has been so crazy, but it spurred business in the real estate market.”

With a hot real estate market and the demands of taking over as the new owner, Adams says she’s looking forward to the new role and all that it has to offer.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the responsibility and the changes that come with this move,” Adams said.

