‘Relieved’: Yampa Valley Kids Daycare set to open Jan. 7

Following weeks of stress and uncertainty, Samantha Wilson’s months-long dream is coming to fruition.

After waiting longer than anticipated for licensing from the state to open the Yampa Valley Kids daycare, Wilson and her team received the coveted license Friday afternoon, clearing the way for the much-needed daycare provider to open up shop on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“Oh man, I was so relieved [to get the license] and so happy that we could let parents know we’re opening, and that we could get some income coming in,” Wilson said while laughing. “This has been a long time coming, so we’re extremely relieved to finally open.”

Wilson had previously targeted a Dec. 16 opening for the new daycare, but the waiting process for the license took much longer than Wilson and her staff anticipated. Now though, Moffat County residents will have a reliable place to take their children for daycare.

Samantha Wilson, the director and founder of Yampa Valley Kids, sits inside the lobby of the new daycare on Barclay Street, which is set to open later this month. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)

On Tuesday, Wilson and her staff expects roughly 30 kids for opening day, which is a full enrollment for Yampa Valley Kids.

“We’re feeling really good right now,” Wilson said. “We’re working on staff training and orientation today. We’re finishing up getting rooms organized and cleaned, and just tying up a few loose ends. We’re just so excited to get this thing rolling.”

According to Wilson, the licensing process took longer than expected due to some staff changes at the state level.

“What we heard from the inspector was that the supervisor who approves the licensing took on some additional duties, which led to the delays.”

Now though, none of that matters for Yampa Valley Kids.

Tuesday’s first day won’t be a huge celebration when the doors open for good, according to Wilson, mainly due to the late notice from the state.

“It’s basically going to just be a regular opening day since we found out Friday,” Wilson said. “We just wanted to get the doors open as soon as possible. Anything bigger at this moment, in terms of a celebration, hasn’t been planned. We just want to get these doors open, help families that need care for their children, and get this thing going.”

