Registration open for Yampa Valley Partnership for Students

In partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado and multiple industry leaders, the Yampa Valley Partnership for Students, Stewardship and Sustainability — or YVPS3 — is inviting high school students throughout the Yampa Valley to apply for a four-day natural resource industries youth tour.

The program will give Yampa Valley students an opportunity to learn about many of the sustainable and natural resource-based industries throughout the valley, while also networking with other youth leaders in the region who are interested in learning more about the fields of water, natural resources, agriculture and energy.

Twelve students throughout the Yampa Valley will be selected to serve as ambassadors for their community. Priority will be given to three students from each of the four communities — South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Moffat County. All ages of high school students are invited to apply and students entering the ninth and 10th grades are greatly encouraged.

Applications will be accepted through June 25, and selected applicants will be notified no later than July 1. Questions can be directed to YVPS3 Executive Director Jessica Counts at jessica@yvps3.org .

YVPS3 has the shared goal of providing educational and career pathways for students that provide them with valuable credentials and skills tied to highly needed jobs that support building a more resilient region.

Some industry partners include Upper Yampa Water Conservancy, CSU Extension Office, CMC, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Steamboat Resort, Mountain Bluebird Farms, Xcel Energy, Hayden Farm Fresh, BLM, Yampa Valley Fiberworks, city of Craig and more.

For more info, go to EventBrite.com/e/641530684547 .