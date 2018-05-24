Registration open for CNCC summer classes and camps – Education Briefs

The Colorado Northwestern Community College Community Education schedule is available, with more offerings this summer than ever before. Check out the blacksmithing courses, golf or brush up on Excel.

See the full schedule and register by visiting cncc.edu/community.

Interested in browsing courses and camps for children? CNCC offers College For Kids classes for youth between age 5 and 15 and career and education focused summer camps for youth age 11 to 18.

• Upcycled Creations (age 7 and older) : Learn creative ways to convert discarded materials into funky re-purposed art. The class will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 5 through July 3, and the cost is $59.

• Krazy Kartoons (ages 7 and older): Have fun learning to draw “krazy kartoon” characters. The class will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 12 through July 5, and the cost is $39.

• Kids Yoga (ages 7 to 12): Improve strength, flexibility and coordination. Session 1 is from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through June 27, and Session 2 is from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 15. The cost is $39.

• Teen Yoga (age 12 to 15): Improve strength, flexibility and coordination. Session 1 is from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through June 27, and Session 2 is from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 15. The cost is $39.

• Two Amazing Races (middle-school age students): Teams will design, test and perfect two tracks during this timed event. The class is from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 4 through June 7, and the cost is $99.

• Lego Robotics Camp (middle-school age students): During this camp, campers will design, build and program robots using the LEGO's MINDSTORMS EV3. The class will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 11 through 13, and the cost is $189.

• Pottery: Learn to sculpt with clay, throw clay on a wheel, glaze and fire creations. The class will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through July 18 (except July 4). The cost is $129.

• Work & Wind Down Yoga: These 90-minute classes will challenge strength, balance and flexibility before slowing down for a blissful session of restorative yoga. Session 1 is from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through June 27, and Session 2 is from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 15. The cost is $59.

Learn more about these programs and register at cncc.edu/youth.

Groups to provide free meals for children

The summer meal program will begin June 4. Meals are provided to all children without charge or discrimination.

Lunch will be provided from 11:20 a.m. to noon, and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. June 4 through Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon July 9 through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Local graduate selected for President’s List

Mattie Duzik, of Craig, was among 254 Chadron State College students who met requirements for the Spring 2018 President’s List by earning a 4.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State, and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.



Seed Library at the Hayden Public Library

Do you love to garden? Do you need seeds?

Stop by the Hayden Public Library, at 201 E. Jefferson Ave., in Hayden, check out the Seed Library and pick up seeds.

A seed library gives community members the opportunity to plant a large or small garden without having to purchase the seeds and have leftovers.

Drop by and donate leftover seeds from years past or this year to share with fellow gardeners. The Seed Library offers anything from flowers to squash to beans and everything between.

The library thanks all who have contributed to make this endeavor a success.

For more information about the seed library in Hayden, or other events and activities happening there call 970-276-3777.

Free landlord-tenant clinics offered by Combined Courts



The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts is presenting free landlord-tenant clinics. The clinics includes the following information for anyone involved in the residential rental market.

• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• The eviction process.

To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for your customers, clients, patients, constituents or staff members, email Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.

Check-Out Colorado State Parks program expanded

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the Check-Out Colorado State Parks program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to "check out" along with an activity backpack.

The park pass is good for entrance to all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and renewed according to the participating library’s renewal policy.

Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center Offers Ongoing Support

Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children, from birth to age 8, and their families, in Northwest Colorado. The group offers ongoing support through ready for kindergarten workshops, autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.

For more information call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.