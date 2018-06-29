Register now for Moffat County fall sports programs
The Moffat County High School athletics department is already looking ahead to the fall season.
Registration is currently available online at moffatcounty-ar.rschooltoday.com for MCHS students interested in football, volleyball, cross country, boys soccer or boys golf. Athletes must be registered and have a verified physical examination before participating in any teams.
MCHS will host parents meetings for various teams, including at 6 p.m. July 23 for golf and at 7 p.m. July 31 for football, soccer and volleyball.
A meeting for cross country is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Fall sports teams will officially begin practices in August leading up to the 2018-19 school year.
For more information, call 970-824-7036.