Red Cross awards Routt County men for saving Craig man’s life

The American Red Cross recognized two Routt County men, Brian Boos and Darren Ebaugh, and members of the Oak Creek Fire Protection District, for saving the life of a Craig resident who went into cardiac arrest in July.

Courtesy Photo

OAK CREEK — Two good Samaritans from Routt County were among those who received awards from the American Red Cross during a Tuesday night ceremony in Oak Creek for their efforts in saving a man’s life over the summer.

Brian Boos and Darren Ebaugh provided early medical care, including CPR, when Shawn Kainz of Craig went into cardiac arrest while the three men were working on a house near Stagecoach Reservoir in July.

Red Cross members awarded Boos and Ebaugh certificates of extraordinary action, according to Bill Fortune, a communications specialist with the nonprofit. The award recognizes those who have saved someone’s life using CPR.

Members of the Oak Creek Fire Protection District also received recognition for their work in saving Kainz’s life, including Chief Chuck Wisecup, Garrett Pohlman and Angela Bracegirdle.

Wisecup said the men’s ability to provide immediate medical care reinforces the importance of citizen CPR. He added that the story generated enough interest for Oak Creek to offer a public CPR class.