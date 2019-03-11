Recreation Foundation sets public meeting on rec center

The Recreation Foundation Steering Committee will host a public meeting to discuss progress on bringing a recreation center to Craig.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St., and residents are invited to attend for an update on progress to make the dream of a recreation center a reality in Craig.

The meeting will include a review of options for bond companies, an agreement with the city, a meeting with Dana Duran in the group's partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to discuss its commitment in the proposed rec center, and review a letter of cooperation with the Senior Social Center. Available funding options will also be discussed.

The committee is open to comments on proposed amenities, which were voted on by the community members during a recent public meeting.

Everyone is welcome.