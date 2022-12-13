Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert as winner in third congressional district race with a four-vote change statewide

Last week, the Moffat County Elections Office completed its mandatory recount of local ballots in the third congressional district race, and the recount returned only one minor deviation from the original voting total.

The race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado.

Moffat County Elections Coordinator Sarah Colding reported on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that Bobert gained one vote in the local recount through the adjudication process. In the statewide recount, Boebert lost three votes, and Frisch picked up one, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Based on updated results from the Secretary of State, Boebert received 163,839 votes, while Frisch got 163,293.

The final difference between the two candidates came down to just 546 votes, a much narrower margin than originally anticipated. Prior to the recount, Frisch had already conceded the race, saying that while he supported the recount, he did not believe it would change the results.

Overall, 5,468 Moffat County ballots were recorded in the Nov. 8 general election. From the final recount results, Boebert received 4,278 votes, Frisch received 1,094 and write-in candidate Kristin Skiwronski got five votes. There were 91 non-votes in the third district race.

The Moffat County Election Department completed the ballot recount on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, with the help of two canvas judges and two adjudication judges who were brought back in to assist with the effort.

Because the recount was automatically ordered per Colorado law, the state will reimburse Moffat County for the additional hours paid to the election judges.