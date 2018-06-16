Record number of runners hit Wake the Whittler 5k, Fun Run

An early morning jaunt around the park brought in more runners than ever Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The seventh annual Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run included nearly 200 athletes of all experience levels.

The turnout is the best yet for the running event sponsored by Friends of Moffat County Education, according to organizer Amy Peck.

Registration go toward FMCE’s projects to support local schools.

Winning honors went to the top finishers in four age groups. Ran Macdonald was the swiftest runner over 50, while Todd Trapp and Maddy Jougensen were the top adults. Oliver Browning was the fastest among boys 10 and younger, while sisters Bella and Sophia Vanzo finished together. Emma Jones and Owen Gifford were the quickest among ages 11 to 14.

For ages 15 to 21, Lydia Berkoff was the first female runner to finish and Hayden’s Wyatt Mortenson was the fastest runner of the day with a time of 18:26.

Mortenson, who runs track for the Tigers and cross country for Moffat County High School, said he’ll be doing numerous races in the next couple months at Steamboat Springs, Meeker and Fort Collins.

“I really want to get an early start and hit the season hard this fall, keep getting faster,” he said.