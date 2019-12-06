Reconstruction and Widening Project on Colorado Highway 13 near Craig to shut down for winter

Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday morning, Dec. 6 that the Colorado Highway 13 reconstruction and widening project near Craig will be shut down for the winter, effective immediately.

According to a press release from CDOT, the shutdown is necessary “in order to keep the traveling public and crews working on the project safe during winter weather conditions.”

The $11 million project is currently ahead of schedule and will resume April 2020 with anticipated completion in summer 2020.

As part of CDOT’s Whole System Whole Safety initiative, the reconstruction and widening project will focus on widening the roadway to include 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot paved shoulders to provide vehicles a safer place to pull over in emergencies. Crews will also flatten the side slopes, add snow fencing and rumble strips for adverse weather conditions, and improve the alignments of the highway to meet the 65 mph design speed, according to the press release.

All improvements will allow motorists to have better visibility as well.

During the 2019 construction season, CDOT crews conducted earthwork to achieve the realignment and new grades of the roadway; added the bottom and middle layer of asphalt for roadway with widened shoulders, and installed three sections of guardrail and new culverts to replace the 70-year-old drainage system.

New fencing, snow fences, seeding, erosion control measures, new signs and delineators were also installed, according to CDOT Communications Manager Stacia Sellers.

When the project team resumes work in April 2020, crews will complete major components of the project including laying the top and final layer of asphalt, installing rumble strips, shoulder work and the completion of inlaid striping. The project limits are on CO 13, north of Craig, from mile markers 115 to 121.

PROJECT INFORMATION

Those seeking more information about this project, or with questions or comments, can reach the CDOT project team at:

● Project hotline: (970) 456-1481

● Project email: highwaywidening@gmail.com

● Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co-13-widening-reconstruction-near-craig/

● Sign up for CDOT project or travel alerts:

● See CDOT’s scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

● Connect with CDOT on Twitter (@coloradodot) and Facebook (facebook.com/coloradodot)

