Reckless drivers attract police attention: On the Record — Oct. 18 to 21

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 18

1:45 a.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they stopped a GMC Yukon, but no additional information was available.

7:27 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident between a Subaru and a Dodge Ram with no injuries and no citations were issued.

3:31 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. A resident came to the public safety center and told police their vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, police determined it was civil issue.

3:36 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

4:47 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case involving a possible stolen weapon.

9:18 p.m. On the 700 block of Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 41 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 19

1:05 a.m. On the 700 block of Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

7:12 a.m. At Cool Water Grill, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible incident involving a Subaru.

9:20 a.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A 36-year-old Craig woman resident was issued a citation on a charge of animals at large.

10:40 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Bellaire Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

10:59 a.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they investigated a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota and white Chevrolet with no injuries and at least one citation was issued.

11:55 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they continue to investigate the possible theft of a dog.

2:28 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a man stuffing a backpack full of merchandise, so police issued a citation.

4:01 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a Craig woman was issued a trespass notice.

4:14 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. A 59-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of crime of violation of a restraining order.

7:32 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. A caller reported someone backed into their vehicle in the parking lot, but police were unable to obtain a description and continue to investigate.

9:52 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint. A 50-year-old Craig man was issued a citation on a charge of breach of peace.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 51 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 20

3:33 a.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check on a Craig woman.

6:22 a.m. On the 500 block of McCoy Avenue, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they conducted a civil standby.

12:28 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported at least two persons were trespassing in a condemned building, but police were unable to locate anyone.

3:47 p.m. Near Colorado Highway 13 and Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. A caller reported a white truck tailgating and being rude, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

6:53 p.m. On the 300 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said two males were trespassed from two different properties.

8:31 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A juvenile was trespassed from a local business.

9:43 p.m. Near the intersection of East First Street and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they investigated a possible runaway juvenile.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 41 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Oct. 21

9:46 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. A caller reported one student was harassing another and police continue to investigate.

2:05 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

3:34 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported their credit/debit card was used fraudulently, and police continue to investigate.

3:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a an animal complaint. A 29-year-old Craig woman was issued citations on charges of animals at large and vicious animals prohibited.

4:25 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

7:49 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported an unknown person stole their bicycle and police continue to investigate. Police responded to at least two other theft calls Monday.

10:35 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A 30-year-old Steamboat Springs man was arrested on charges of theft, crime of violation of a protection order, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of violation of bond conditions.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 54 calls for service Monday.