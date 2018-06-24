Recent Moffat County births: June 13, 2018

KAYAH MARIE REED

Stephanie Reed (Conway) and Ray C. Reed Jr., of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kayah Marie Reed, at 2:24 a.m. June 7, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kayah weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Melissa and Donald Menges, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Kim Schwartz, of Granada Hills, California, and Ray Reed Sr., of Craig. Kayah was welcomed home by Amelia, Brennah and Johnell Reed.

ALYSSA JEAN GARINER

Krystin and Joe Gariner, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Alyssa Jean Gariner, at 3:16 a.m. June 8, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Alyssa weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Bryan and Tammy Wagner, of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Glen and Charlotte Gariner, of Craig. Alyssa was welcomed home by LeiLani, Braylee and Makenna.

LIAM EMILIANO EPP

Holly and Jair Epp, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Liam Emiliano Epp, at 7:05 a.m. June 13, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Liam weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Steve an Ren Berkoff, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Yolana Epp, of Craig. Liam was welcomed home by Nio Epp.

MARLEIGH FAYE NICHOL-ANN WINKLER

Ashley Case-Rupp an Bastian Winkler, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Marleigh Faye Nichol-Ann Winkler, at 1:59 p.m. June 13, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Marleigh weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Mandy Gill, of Littleton, and Jeremy Rupp, also of Littleton. Paternal grandparents are Thomas Burrows, of Pagosa Springs, and Dan and Laurie Winkler, of Centennial. Marleigh was welcomed home by Kataleya Lee an Madilyne Jane Wahl.