Recent Moffat County births: April 4, 2018

Milia Maria Lucero

Kyanna Gipson-veliz and Danny Lucero, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Milia Maria Lucero, at 12:02 p.m. March 2, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Milia weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Nelly and Thomas Taylor, of Colorado Springs. Paternal grandparent is Angel Mondragon, of Alamosa. Milia was welcomed home by sibling Genesis.

Kenadi Sue Kunkle

Allie Ehlers and Brent Kunkle, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kenadi Sue Kunkle, at 8:39 a.m. March 2, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Kenadi weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Amy Ehlers, of Steamboat Springs, and Dwayne Prosser, of Cedaredge. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Virginia Kunkle, of Craig, and Phil and Dayna Goodwin, of Grand Junction.