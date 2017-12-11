Recent Moffat County births

Tristen Jane Keating

Whittany and David Keating, of Hayden, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Tristen Jane Keating, at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 4, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Tristen's maternal grandparents are Wilma and Barry Bechtel, of West Palm Beach, Florida. Her paternal grandparent is Jeanine Keating, of Delray Beach, Florida. Tristen was welcomed home by Travis Keating, 4, and Andrew Keating, 3.

Itzayana Aneley Alarcon-Gutierrez

Rosa Elia Gutierrez and Camilo Jesus Alarcon, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Itzayana Aneley Alarcon-Gutierrez, at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 4, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. Itzayana weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long.

Thatcher John Warren Casselman

Bethany and Gabriel Casselman, of Meeker, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Thatcher John Warren Casselman, at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 29, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Thatcher's maternal grandparents are James Dale, of Phoenix, Arizona, and the late Margarite Dale. His paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Joshua Casselman of Phoenix, Arizona.

Kyan Marcus Lacy

Alexis Myers and Darnell Lacy, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Kyan Marcus Lacy, at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. Kyan weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Graysen Brooks Kainz

Lareena Tafoya and Joshua Kainz, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Graysen Brooks Kainz, at 8:06 a.m. Nov. 20, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Graysen's maternal grandparents are Wendy Nichols, of Craig, and Abel Tafoya of New Mexico. His paternal grandparents are Shawn Kainz, of Craig, and Amy Stotts of Pierre, South Dakota. Graysen baby was welcomed home by sibling Abram Tafoya.

Mekenna Marie Merrill

Chelsey Merrill, of Craig, is pleased to announce the birth of her daughter, Mekenna Marie Merrill, at 7:57 a.m. Nov. 25, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Mekenna's maternal grandparents are Bobbi Sims, of Lakewood, and Don Merrill, of Craig. She was welcomed home by siblings Kaiden and Kael Higgens.

Laine Amber O'Hearon

Jordan Meagher and Taylor O'Hearon, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Laine Amber O’Hearon, at 7:46 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Laine's maternal grandparents are Krystal Baker and Jon Matthews, of Craig, and Mary Meagher, of Denver. Her paternal grandparent is Rick O'Hearon, of Helper, Utah. Laine was welcomed home by sibling Ryatt James O'Hearon.

Saige Lynette Warne

Cassidy Warne, of Craig, is pleased to announce the birth of her daughter, Saige Lynette Warne, at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 10, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Saige's maternal grandparents are Cindy and Mike Warne, of Craig.

Colton Brooks Barber

Ashlie Martin and Kyle Barber, of Baggs, Wyoming, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Colton Brooks Barber, at 4:42 a.m. Nov. 3, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Colton's maternal grandparents are Brad and Lulu Martin, of Baggs, Wyoming, and Lisa Martin of Rifle. His paternal grandparents are Shar and Boyd Barber, of Spanish Fork, Utah. Colton was welcomed home by siblings Samantha and Kinsley.

Hudson Lee Snow

Amber and Andy Snow, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Hudson Lee Snow name, at 1:52 p.m. Sept. 7, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Hudson's maternal grandparents are John and Cathy Arthurs, of Craig, and Juanita and Jesse Brazelton, of Craig. His paternal grandparents are Randy and Teresa Snow, of Craig, and Jerrri and Larry Voelkl, of Winter Garden, Florida. Hudson was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, Heidi and Haven Snow.