Recent Moffat County births

LINCOLN KENNETH CUSTER

Jennifer and Cameron Custer, of Steamboat Springs, are please to announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Kenneth Custer, at 4:01 a.m. Sept. 30, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Lincoln weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Brad and Christy Agan, of Breda, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are Shane and Jill Custer, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Laurie Custer, of Breda, Iowa.

DAHLIA DANGER TOVO

Danielle Tovo and Dakota Hensley, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their daughter, Dahlia Danger Tovo, at 5:29 a.m. Oct. 10, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Dahlia weighed 7 pounds and was 19 3/4 inches long.

SOPHIA JULIETTE ARTHURS

Brooklynn and Shaun Arthurs, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Sophia Juliette Arthurs, at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 15, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Sophia weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Valarie and Tony Fandel, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are John Arthurs and Anita Brazelton, of Missouri. Sophia was welcomed home by Mason, Alyssa, Hailey, and Briana.

CREO BRIGGS STAKER

Jessie and Dallin Staker, of Maybell, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Creo Briggs Staker, at 6:37 a.m. Oct. 19, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Creo weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Becky and Jim Forquer, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Devin Staker, of Hamilton, and Kim Phipps, of Loveland, Ohio. Creo was welcomed home by Rainy May Staker.

ROWAN ROBERT BURFORD

Loagan Stauffer and Robert Burford, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Rowan Robert Burford, at 7:27 a.m. Oct. 20, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Rowan weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Nora Clements-Williams and Thomas Stauffer, both of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Robert Burford, of Orange County, California, and Jennifer Ferruzzo, of San Diego. Rowan was welcomed home by Austin Stauffer and Ryan Ferruzzo.