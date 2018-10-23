Recent Moffat County births

EMMA LAYNE ZIMMERMAN

Kari and Shayne Zimmerman, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Layne Zimmerman, on Sept. 17, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Emma weighted 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Pete and Karen Neuman, of Windsor. Paternal grandparents are Jenelle and Dewayne Zimmerman, of Craig, and Kim Zimmerman and Matt Velasquez, also of Craig.

BROGAN MATTHEW JOHNSON

Brittany and Scott Johnson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Brogan Matthew Johnson, at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 3, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Brogan weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Brian and Rhona O'Neil, of Wauneta, Nebraska. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Edie Johnson, of Cimarron, Kansas. Brogan was welcomed home by Evan.

MIA SOPHIA POWERS

Sierra and Christopher Powers, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Sophia, Powers, at 12:20 a.m., Oct. 5, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Mia weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Shannon Clowdus and Justin Goodban, of Tallahassee, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Shane Powers, or Craig, and Vanessa Powers, of Thomasville, Georgia. Mia was welcomed home by sisters Emma and Peyton Powers.

HESTON ROY BRONSON

Andria Oaks and Jacob T. Bronson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Heston Roy Bronson, at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 10, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Heston weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Cynthia Reynolds and Edward Blohm, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Vern Bronson, of Hideaway Valley, Utah, and Charlyn Jensen, of Greeley. Heston was welcomed home by Hailey Oaks and Jacob H. Bronson.