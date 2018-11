KOOPER ALLEN CAMPBELL

Lisa and Nick Campbell, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their son, Kooper Allen Campbell, at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 10, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kooper weighed 7 pounds, nine ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Jerry and Darby McDermott, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Peggy Campbell, of Craig. Kooper was welcomed home by Heath, Ivy, and Jackson Campbell.