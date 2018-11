AMARA ELIZABETH MOSCHETTI

Amara Elizabeth Moschetti was born on Oct. 1, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long. She was born to Kyla Hedman and Matt Moschetti and has two siblings at home; Rylan and Xia. Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Mike Warne, of Craig, and Angie and Robbie Roberts, also of Craig.