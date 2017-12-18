Recent births in Moffat County

Paxton Adam White

Benjamin and Shaylyn White, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Paxton Adam White, at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 30, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. Paxton's maternal grandparents are Shane and Amber Kawcak of Craig, and Nicole Clark of Moab, Utah. His paternal grandparents are Steve White of Ignacio, and Chris White (deceased). Paxton was welcomed home by sibling Paisley White.

Clayton Henry Bruce

Morgan and Corey Bruce, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Clayton Henry Bruce, at 8:23 am on December 6, 2017 at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. The baby's maternal grandparent is Alan Knob, of Craig. The paternal grandparents are Mike and Kristie Bruce, of Craig. The baby was welcomed home by Hannah Bruce (sister).

Brylynn Elizabeth Wondra

Kaitlyn and Travis Wondra, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Brylynn Elizabeth Wondra, at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 12, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Brylynn's maternal grandparents are Brian and Susan Balfour, of Casper, Wyoming. Her paternal grandparents are Kenny and Charlynne Wondra, of Craig.