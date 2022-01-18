Real Estate sales transactions
Transactions recorded in the month of December, 2021.
1045 School St.
Seller: Natalie Bruce
Buyer: Stetzon Hunzerker
Sale Price: $220,00
735 Taylor St.
Seller: Lynnette Running
Buyer: John Sims
Sale Price: $167,000
1297 Crest Dr.
Seller: Kevin Haskins
Buyer: Christine Runyan
Sale Price: $255,000
140 Hillside Ter.
Seller: Angelica Zaragoza
Buyer: Wayne Ladini
Sale Price: $230,000
889 Green St.
Seller: James Dilidine
Buyer: Jon & Kali Bjork
Sale Price: $251,000
3805 W 6th St.
Seller: NCM Holdings
Buyer: Brittany Bohrer
Sale Price: $155,000
355 Apple St.
Seller: James McCoy
Buyer: Calob Backes
Sale Price: $200,00
1995 County Road 174
Seller: Shelby Jones
Buyer: Dylan Duzik
Sale Price: $330,000
2449 Timberlane Loop Rd.
Seller: David Miller
Buyer: Rex Haekins
Sale Price: $90,000
652 Tucker St.
Seller: Peggy Schmidt
Buyer: Maria Gomez
Sale Price: $129,000
433 Timberlane Loop Rd.
Seller: Robert Wiebel
Buyer: James Aaron
Sale Price: $23,000
1141 Breeze St.
Seller: Raul Soto
Buyer: Mark & Crystal Messmore
Sale Price: $240,000
1035 E 9th St.
Seller: Michael Toovey
Buyer: Diane Randall
Sale Price: $258,900
1273 Taylor St.
Seller: Lowell Reed
Buyer: Jesse & Claire Ketterman
Sale Price: $309,900
2010 Baker Dr.
Seller: Montana Banking Corp.
Buyer: Jacobus & Louretta Potgieter
Sale Price: $70,000
2014 W 3rd St.
Seller: Andrew Daniels
Buyer: Jerry & Darby McDermott
Sale Price: $240,000
327 Hawthorn St.
Seller: Timothy McMahon
Buyer: Toni Cratsley & Brandon Matthews
Sale Price: $185,00
1750 Fiddleneck Dr.
Seller: Gordon Viecelli
Buyer: Jesse Carrico
Sale Price: $22,000
555 W 1st St.
Seller: Craig Property LLC
Buyer: Paul Maquire
Sale Price: $1,000.000
545 Knoll Ave.
Seller: Franklin Eblen
Buyer: Leigh & Jarle Halsnes
Sale Price: $415,000
351 Barkwood Dr.
Seller: Rodney Wise
Buyer: Derek Gobson
Sale Price: $27,000
2944 Pine Ridge Dr.
Seller: Alen Osmanagic
Buyer: Tyron French
Sale Price: $448,000
105 W 8th St.
Seller: Matthew Hippely
Buyer: Cody Parker & Kyann Kainz
Sale Price: $289,500
