Real Estate sales transactions

A sign advertises a recently for-sale house in Craig.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Transactions recorded in the month of December, 2021.

1045 School St.

Seller: Natalie Bruce

Buyer: Stetzon Hunzerker

Sale Price: $220,00

735 Taylor St.

Seller: Lynnette Running

Buyer: John Sims

Sale Price: $167,000

1297 Crest Dr.

Seller: Kevin Haskins

Buyer: Christine Runyan

Sale Price: $255,000

140 Hillside Ter.

Seller: Angelica Zaragoza

Buyer: Wayne Ladini

Sale Price: $230,000

889 Green St.

Seller: James Dilidine

Buyer: Jon & Kali Bjork

Sale Price: $251,000

3805 W 6th St.

Seller: NCM Holdings

Buyer: Brittany Bohrer

Sale Price: $155,000

355 Apple St.

Seller: James McCoy

Buyer: Calob Backes

Sale Price: $200,00

1995 County Road 174

Seller: Shelby Jones

Buyer: Dylan Duzik

Sale Price: $330,000

2449 Timberlane Loop Rd.

Seller: David Miller

Buyer: Rex Haekins

Sale Price: $90,000

652 Tucker St.

Seller: Peggy Schmidt

Buyer: Maria Gomez

Sale Price: $129,000

433 Timberlane Loop Rd.

Seller: Robert Wiebel

Buyer: James Aaron

Sale Price: $23,000

1141 Breeze St.

Seller: Raul Soto

Buyer: Mark & Crystal Messmore

Sale Price: $240,000

1035 E 9th St.

Seller: Michael Toovey

Buyer: Diane Randall

Sale Price: $258,900

1273 Taylor St.

Seller: Lowell Reed

Buyer: Jesse & Claire Ketterman

Sale Price: $309,900

2010 Baker Dr.

Seller: Montana Banking Corp.

Buyer: Jacobus & Louretta Potgieter

Sale Price: $70,000

2014 W 3rd St.

Seller: Andrew Daniels

Buyer: Jerry & Darby McDermott

Sale Price: $240,000

327 Hawthorn St.

Seller: Timothy McMahon

Buyer: Toni Cratsley & Brandon Matthews

Sale Price: $185,00

1750 Fiddleneck Dr.

Seller: Gordon Viecelli

Buyer: Jesse Carrico

Sale Price: $22,000

555 W 1st St.

Seller: Craig Property LLC

Buyer: Paul Maquire

Sale Price: $1,000.000

545 Knoll Ave.

Seller: Franklin Eblen

Buyer: Leigh & Jarle Halsnes

Sale Price: $415,000

351 Barkwood Dr.

Seller: Rodney Wise

Buyer: Derek Gobson

Sale Price: $27,000

2944 Pine Ridge Dr.

Seller: Alen Osmanagic

Buyer: Tyron French

Sale Price: $448,000

105 W 8th St.

Seller: Matthew Hippely

Buyer: Cody Parker & Kyann Kainz

Sale Price: $289,500

