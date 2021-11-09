Real Estate sales transactions
Recorded in the month of September.
590 Colorado Street
Seller: Benjamin Fulton
Buyer: Keith Turnas
Sale Price: $181,000
807 Tucker Street
Seller: Michele Munfrada
Buyer: Logan Fleming
Sale Price: $299,900
210 Woodbury Drive
Seller: John Felten
Buyer: Dillon Hoselton
Sale Price: $256,000
1984 County Road 30
Seller: Michele Gugan
Buyer: Timothy Donovan
Sale Price: $310,000
572 Western Avenue
Seller: Marissa Mallory
Buyer: Michael Pernicano
Sale Price: $364,000
1160 Barclay Street
Seller: Maxwell Cotton
Buyer: Harry Martin
Sale Price: $256,000
675 Finley Lane
Seller: Steven Lingo
Buyer: Jennifer Wells
Sale Price: $285,000
1107 Washington Street
Seller: Martin Martinez
Buyer: Juan Beserra
Sale Price: $210,500
838 E 10th Street
Seller: Jeffrey Click
Buyer: David & Katy Burns
Sale Price: $300,000
760 Riford Road
Seller: Kirsti Inman
Buyer: Martin Martinez
Sale Price: $270,000
1737 E Victory Way
Seller: Dalton Ramsey
Buyer: Jesse Johnson
Sale Price: $195,900
842 Columbine Street
Seller: Robert McLean
Buyer: Colby & Cearra Howard
Sale Price: $298,800
833 Russell Street
Seller: Cheryl Peed
Buyer: Dorina Fredrickson
Sale Price: $153,000
774 Texas Avenue
Seller: Francisco Reina
Buyer: Jenna Cook
Sale Price: $400,000
2241 Jeffcoat Drive
Seller: Terry Carwile
Buyer: Richard & Ruby Strite
Sale Price: $135,000
190 Sage Brush Court
Seller: Crystal Nightingale
Buyer: Charles & Sharon Jones
Sale Price: $25,000
471 Granite Road
Seller: Titus Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kevin Krause
Sale Price: $24,500
780 Bridger Circle
Seller: Delanie Bragg
Buyer: Jordan Register & Brook Belohlavek
Sale Price: $265,000
1052 Washington Street
Seller: Brian Slaight
Buyer: Delanie Bragg & Natasha Planiko
Sale Price: $255,000
951 Alta Vista Drive
Seller: Ralph Foreman
Buyer: Michael Schmidt
Sale Price: $364,000
Sunbird Ranch Subdivision
Seller: Peter Kuch
Buyer: Harold & Loretta Earle
Sale Price: $55,000
560 W 7th Avenue
Seller: Denny Lee
Buyer: Georganne & Matthew Weber
Sale Price: $325,000
1298 W Victory Way
Seller: Kama Investments LLC
Buyer: Jeffery & Tenyse Fessler
Sale Price: $228,000
654 Conner Drive
Seller: David Anderson
Buyer: Daniel Carr
Sale Price: $55,000
1027 Lincoln Street
Seller: Martin Million
Buyer: Steven Osborne
Sale Price: $264,900
845 Yampa Avenue
Seller: Gary Gilman
Buyer: Felix & Gloria Godoy
Sale Price: $150,000
28616 S Highway 13
Seller: Bassett Enterprises
Buyer: Robert Samuelson & Karen Diebolt
Sale Price: $335,000
2110–2136 Alder Place
Seller: Marian Terry
Buyer: Andrew McCaslin
Sale Price: $300,000
1505 Barclay Street
Seller: Shane Rasmussen
Buyer: Matthew & Amy Williams
Sale Price: $85,000
3rd Street (Dinosaur Diamond Replat)
Seller: Alexander Garcia
Buyer: Brian & Marcia Prater
Sale Price: $155,000
1052 E 7th Street
Seller: Ivan Burciaga
Buyer: Matther Schwebach
Sale Price: $98,500
