 Real Estate sales transactions
Real Estate sales transactions

News |

Recorded in the month of September.

590 Colorado Street

Seller: Benjamin Fulton

Buyer: Keith Turnas

Sale Price: $181,000

807 Tucker Street

Seller: Michele Munfrada

Buyer: Logan Fleming

Sale Price: $299,900

210 Woodbury Drive

Seller: John Felten

Buyer: Dillon Hoselton

Sale Price: $256,000

1984 County Road 30

Seller: Michele Gugan

Buyer: Timothy Donovan

Sale Price: $310,000

572 Western Avenue

Seller: Marissa Mallory

Buyer: Michael Pernicano

Sale Price: $364,000

1160 Barclay Street

Seller: Maxwell Cotton

Buyer: Harry Martin

Sale Price: $256,000

675 Finley Lane

Seller: Steven Lingo

Buyer: Jennifer Wells

Sale Price: $285,000

1107 Washington Street

Seller: Martin Martinez

Buyer: Juan Beserra

Sale Price: $210,500

838 E 10th Street

Seller: Jeffrey Click

Buyer: David & Katy Burns

Sale Price: $300,000

760 Riford Road

Seller: Kirsti Inman

Buyer: Martin Martinez

Sale Price: $270,000

1737 E Victory Way

Seller: Dalton Ramsey

Buyer: Jesse Johnson

Sale Price: $195,900

842 Columbine Street

Seller: Robert McLean

Buyer: Colby & Cearra Howard

Sale Price: $298,800

833 Russell Street

Seller: Cheryl Peed

Buyer: Dorina Fredrickson

Sale Price: $153,000

774 Texas Avenue

Seller: Francisco Reina

Buyer: Jenna Cook

Sale Price: $400,000

2241 Jeffcoat Drive

Seller: Terry Carwile

Buyer: Richard & Ruby Strite

Sale Price: $135,000

190 Sage Brush Court

Seller: Crystal Nightingale

Buyer: Charles & Sharon Jones

Sale Price: $25,000

471 Granite Road

Seller: Titus Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kevin Krause

Sale Price: $24,500

780 Bridger Circle

Seller: Delanie Bragg

Buyer: Jordan Register & Brook Belohlavek

Sale Price: $265,000

1052 Washington Street

Seller: Brian Slaight

Buyer: Delanie Bragg & Natasha Planiko

Sale Price: $255,000

951 Alta Vista Drive

Seller: Ralph Foreman

Buyer: Michael Schmidt

Sale Price: $364,000

Sunbird Ranch Subdivision

Seller: Peter Kuch

Buyer: Harold & Loretta Earle

Sale Price: $55,000

560 W 7th Avenue

Seller: Denny Lee

Buyer: Georganne & Matthew Weber

Sale Price: $325,000

1298 W Victory Way

Seller: Kama Investments LLC

Buyer: Jeffery & Tenyse Fessler

Sale Price: $228,000

654 Conner Drive

Seller: David Anderson

Buyer: Daniel Carr

Sale Price: $55,000

1027 Lincoln Street

Seller: Martin Million

Buyer: Steven Osborne

Sale Price: $264,900

845 Yampa Avenue

Seller: Gary Gilman

Buyer: Felix & Gloria Godoy

Sale Price: $150,000

28616 S Highway 13

Seller: Bassett Enterprises

Buyer: Robert Samuelson & Karen Diebolt

Sale Price: $335,000

2110–2136 Alder Place

Seller: Marian Terry

Buyer: Andrew McCaslin

Sale Price: $300,000

1505 Barclay Street

Seller: Shane Rasmussen

Buyer: Matthew & Amy Williams

Sale Price: $85,000

3rd Street (Dinosaur Diamond Replat)

Seller: Alexander Garcia

Buyer: Brian & Marcia Prater

Sale Price: $155,000

1052 E 7th Street

Seller: Ivan Burciaga

Buyer: Matther Schwebach

Sale Price: $98,500

