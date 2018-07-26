Ready, aim, fire: Moffat County 4-H rifle, pistol shooters focus on state greatness

Whatever the size and scope of the item they’re pulling the trigger on, Moffat County 4-H shooters have a high caliber of competition.

The state completion shoot for .22 rifle, .22 pistol, air rifle and air pistol kept youths both busy and focused this month as they set their sights on the prospect of attending the Colorado championships later this summer.

A lengthy round of smallbore shooting July 14 at Bears Ears Sportsman Club overseen by coaches Jody and Red Lee and Amanda Ott saw the seniors split the day in rifle as Angela Hill won the hunting and scope disciplines and Joey Gates took the top spot in both the three-position and four-position categories.

Hill likewise finished second in both the 3-P and 4-P, Gates runner-up in scope and Gabrielle Ellis next in the hunt division, with Donovan Converse and Chloe Villard also making the state team in all four.

“I think scope is probably my best,” Converse said of the rifle rounds, scoring a 312 out of 400 in the style.

For the juniors, Blake Hill was first in 3-P, 4-P and scope, as well as second in hunting style, while Forrest Siminoe won hunt and was reserve champion in the rest.

The junior squad’s state roster will also consist of Elias Browning, Abigail Martinez, Jackson Williams, Zayne St. Martin, Collin Simpson and Makylee Ott.

The action moved to beneath the grandstands at Moffat County Fairgrounds July 17 for the air rifle and air pistol portion of the completion shoot.

Hill won three of the four rounds in 3-P, 4-P and Olympic off-hand for air rifle, with Gates earning the win in utility and second in the rest. Among the juniors, Forrest Siminoe swept every category, with Zackery Durham reserve champion in 3-P and off-hand and Arianna Anderson in 4-P and utility, with Martinez, Ryan Durham and Makylee Ott also headed to state.

Anderson won the junior air pistol with St. Martin second and Ott third.

Seniors Converse and Mackenzie Schneider-Ott scored well in the air rifle to make the rankings for state, but both did better in the air pistol with Converse winning among seniors, followed by Tayla Siminoe.

Tayla noted her preference for the air pistol over larger firearms, part of which is not worrying about the multiple positions.

“It’s just a lot simpler and a lot lighter,” she said. “It’s really fun for me. I didn’t really enjoy doing rifle.”

She added that she has improved her concentration as a result of being in shooting sports.

“I really have to train myself to focus,” she said. “As time goes on, you’re focusing so much that your mind strays a little bit.”

The .22 pistol shoot July 19 back at Bears Ears saw Converse the champ and Schneider-Ott reserve for the seniors and Rylee Villard the junior champ with Ott in second.

Colorado’s 4-H .22 rifle, air rifle and air pistol events take place Aug. 18 and 19 in Pueblo, with the pistol rounds Sept. 1 and 2 in Colorado Springs.

Though she’ll be competing in multiple disciplines at state this year, Schneider-Ott said it’s the pistol she prefers the most, mostly because of the silhouettes used.

And, she anticipates a big improvement over previous years.

“I’m going to make top 10 this year. Last year, I was in the top 20, so I’m definitely hoping to do better,” she said.