Re-centering to manage stress, create a happier life

CRAIG — One's thoughts can change his or her life.

That was the message Dana Armstrong had for a group of businesspeople during the March Blend workshop titled, "Managing Stress." Armstrong, instructor of massage therapy at Colorado Northwestern Community College, led the free course March 28 at Frontier Station, Inc.

"You can become happier," she said. "You can change your mindset. Your body will listen to what you're telling it."

Controlling one's mindset, or "the lens through which we see," was one of many strategies Armstrong presented to the group about self-care. Armstrong recommends taking a minimum of 10 minutes each day to breathe deeply and do something to nurture the inner self.

Other techniques include using essential oils, walking, yoga, stretching, reciting affirmations, listening to or performing music, getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night, journaling, laughing and cooking. Nutrition is also critical, Armstrong said.

"You're fueling your body so it can function the way it's supposed to," she said.

All in all, Armstrong stressed that re-centering is key to managing stress and creating a life one loves.

"What makes you happy? What did you enjoy as a kid? Do those things more,” she said.

Blend workshops are hosted from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by CNCC, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership at Frontier Station, 277 Ranney St.

To be added to the mailing list for future Blend workshops, email director@cmedp.com.