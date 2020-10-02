Rash of commercial and residential break-ins has Craig Police reminding residents to lock doors, report suspicious activities

Following a string of break-ins along Yampa Avenue and in the Northeastern part of town, Craig Police is reminding residents to lock their doors and report anything suspicious that they may see around town.

Over the weekend, Identity Graphics was broken into and ransacked, as the thief toppled computers, stole equipment and made a mess of the shop. Sunday night, someone entered Adam Smith’s garage and stole more than $5,000 worth of tools.

Later in the week, someone broke into Wheelhouse on the 500 block of Yampa Avenue. Nothing was stolen or damaged inside, other than signs of a forced entry at the door. Identity Graphics was also a forced entry, according to Craig Police Captain Bill Leonard, while the Smiths’ home was left unlocked.

Currently, all three break-ins are under investigation according to Captain Leonard, but Craig Police wants to remind residents to be diligent in locking their doors on cars and homes, and to also report any suspicious behavior they may see around town.

“We understand Craig is a smaller community. However, leaving doors unlocked or valuable items out in the open provides opportunities for crime and the opportunity to make you an easy victim,” Captain Leonard said. “It doesn’t always deter people, but it helps to lock doors.”

Having doors locked and security systems in place certainly doesn’t always deter people, as evidenced by the Identity Graphics break-in. Knowing that, Captain Leonard said that business owners – especially downtown – should communicate with one another and look out for each other, while also reporting any suspicious activity they may see.

“We’re encouraging the community in general to call if something looks suspicious,” Captain Leonard said. “We rely a lot on public phone calls. Sometimes people hesitate, but if they see something suspicious, we’d rather have them call so we can check it, rather than leaving it go and it turning into something serious.”

At this time it is unclear how much damage was done inside Identity Graphics and what was taken from the graphic design shop. As for the Smiths, Adam said the family has never had to lock its doors in the neighborhood and is pretty upset at the thief.

“I’ve never had this happen before,” Smith said. “They took tools that my children got for me this past Father’s Days and birthdays, so they had sentimental value.

“They were smart though because if they get stopped, having all those tools won’t be suspicious because everyone in town has tools.”

Smith said he’ll replace the tools stolen and will begin locking his doors moving forward.

