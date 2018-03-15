Rapid Care Center ribbon cutting ushers in new health care options in Moffat County

CRAIG — A large crowd gathered in inclement weather near Walmart on the west side of Craig on Thursday to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony for Memorial Regional Health’s new Rapid Care Clinic. MRH has operated an urgent care clinic on Russell Street that will transfer to the new location.

“It’s all about location. You would be amazed by how many people don’t know we have the service,” said MRH CEO Andy Daniels. “We wanted it where it was visible, could be seen and would be easy to get to.”

Attending the festivities was one of Craig’s newest physicians, Dr. Ted Ackers, who, with his wife, recently moved to the Yampa Valley from Iowa to join Memorial Regional Health.

“The clinic looks great. It’s really beautiful. It’s going to be a great place to work,” Ackers said.

Construction of the clinic, in keeping with its name, was rapid, beginning in late August 2017. It will officially open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Monday, March 19.