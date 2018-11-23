Ranching history on the big screen: Craig’s West Theatre to offer free show of PBS’s ‘Colorado Experience’

CRAIG — With the spotlight soon to be on Colorado’s agricultural heritage, Craig residents can get a sneak peek of the show.

Rocky Mountain PBS and Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media will host the “Colorado Experience” Road Show, coming to Northwest Colorado Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Craig’s West Theatre.

The traveling exhibit displays episodes of the Emmy-winning “Colorado Experience,” now in its sixth season telling tales about the state’s history.

Among the episodes for the season are subjects such as Denver’s renowned Brown Palace Hotel, Denver Botanic Gardens, Congressman Ben Nighthorse Campbell, and the Meeker Sheepdog Trials.

The stop in Craig will feature a free screening of the upcoming episode “Sheep & Cattle Wars,” scheduled to air on Rocky Mountain Dec. 13.

The topic, near and dear to Moffat County residents, lays out the history of the battles between sheep ranchers and cattle clans involving grazing and water rights and the bloody conflicts that ensued.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 6 p.m., to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information, call 970-824-2000 or visit coloradofilm.org.