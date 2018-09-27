Rally against Roaring Fork comes too late for Moffat County volleyball

A better overall game compared to their last time on the court was on the agenda for Moffat County High School volleyball Thursday night, and though that box was ticked off the list, getting to the next item of business was harder than expected.

MCHS girls were swept in three sets by the Roaring Fork Rams during the first of two Homecoming week matches with losses of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15.

Service errors that began the game for both teams wound up being an indicator of an evening full of misfires, and while the Rams — whom the Lady Dogs beat 3-0 on two occasions last season — got a handle on their slip-ups, Moffat County was plagued by errors, 16 total from the line.

“I don’t know what that was, because they haven’t been doing that,” coach Jessica Profumo said.

Profumo added that extra nerves during Homecoming may have been a factor.

“There’s extra excitement but also extra exhaustion, so trying to balance those is kind of tricky,” she said.

A slow start to the opening set got more complicated as Roaring Fork rode a 12-1 run to a 20-8 advantage to gain the upper hand mentally. Still, MoCo girls fought back in the second set, getting more fluid defensively with big blocks, paired with bigger spikes.

Jenna Timmer had five of the team’s 13 kills during the night, with Jaidyn Steele gaining three.

Timmer said the objective to improve over the previous Saturday’s game with Gunnison — also a 3-0 defeat — was important.

“We really brought it more tonight,” she said. “We had our ups and downs, but I feel like we just had to get our heads in the game.”

The Rams rattled the Dogs enough to get on a roll in the final set, their biggest lead at 20-6, and while MCHS’s rally didn’t get them a fourth round, aces by Hailee Herndon, kills by Steele and one lengthy series of volleys after another showed the spark was still there.

Profumo said one of the struggles on her end was matching up her girls against the Rams, as both teams cycled players in and out frequently, sometimes for just one point.

“I usually try to listen to them if they feel like they’re not being consistent,” she said. “The big thing is maintaining their confidence and maintaining their discipline in executing. When we’re running the offense the way we want to, we’re a lot more successful.”

MCHS will have another chance at a Homecoming win when they host Olathe Friday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.